Former Canberra Raiders halfback Brad Schneider could end up at reigning NRL premier Penrith next year after a short stint with Hull KR.
But it appears unlikely he will be back with the Green Machine in 2024.
The news comes as the Raiders finalised the re-signing of hooker Tom Starling and the signing of Newcastle utility Simi Sasagi.
Both have signed until the end of 2025 and will be announced in the coming weeks.
Schneider was an instant hit at the English Super League club, after shifting there mid-season on a short-term deal.
He scored a try and kicked the winning field goal in golden-point on his Hull debut, and then kicked another winning field goal to send them into the Challenge Cup final.
The 22-year-old's also kicked a perfect five goals from five attempts and has three wins from his four appearances.
But Hull have signed former Panther bad boy Tyrone May for next season, with coach Willie Peters confirming that meant they didn't have any quota spots free for an overseas player like Schneider.
Schneider was contracted to the Raiders until the end of this season before the club allowed him to join Hull until the end of the campaign in search of greater opportunity.
The door was open for a return to Canberra, but that's now appearing unlikely with Penrith popping up as a potential suitor.
The Raiders were still watching the halves market patiently as they look to replace star five-eighth Jack Wighton, who will join South Sydney next year.
Peters confirmed Schneider would be leaving.
"Yeah that's right because we don't have the quota spot," he told the English media.
"I don't want to talk too much about Brad in the media because I don't know a great deal in terms of where he's at.
"We do know that we signed a short-term agreement. He knew that when he came to the club and and through his management so that's where that's at."
NRL ROUND 25
Sunday: Canberra Raiders v Canterbury Bulldogs at Canberra Stadium, 4.05pm.
Raiders squad: 1. Jordan Rapana, 2. Albert Hopoate, 3. Jarrod Croker (c), 4. Matt Timoko, 5. Nick Cotric, 6. Jack Wighton, 7. Jamal Fogarty, 8. Josh Papali'i, 9. Zac Woolford, 10. Joe Tapine, 11. Hudson Young, 12. Elliott Whitehead (c), 13. Corey Horsburgh. Interchange: 14. Tom Starling, 15. Emre Guler, 16. James Schiller, 17. Ata Mariota. Reserves: 18. Trey Mooney, 19. Matt Frawley. 20. Ethan Strange. 21. Brad Morkos. 22. Adrian Trevilyan.
Bulldogs: 1. Jake Averillo, 2. Blake Wilson, 3. Jacob Kiraz, 4. Braidon Burns, 5. Josh Addo-Carr, 6. Matt Burton, 7. Toby Sexton, 8. Max King, 9. Reed Mahoney, 10. Liam Knight, 11. Viliame Kikau, 12. Corey Waddell, 13. Ryan Sutton. Interchange: 14. Kyle Flanagan, 15. Luke Thompson, 16. Raymond Faitala-Mariner, 17. Tevita Pangai Junior. Reserves: 19. Harrison Edwards, 20. Kurtis Morrin, 21. Jayden Okunbor, 22. Hayze Perham, 23. Reece Hoffman.
Covering the Raiders, Cavalry, cycling and racing, plus everything else that involves sport in the ACT, for The Canberra Times. Basically I love sport and watching it is a full-time job. Email: david.polkinghorne@canberratimes.com.au
