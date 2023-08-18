The Canberra Times
The surprise NRL club who could sign ex-Canberra Raider Brad Schneider

Updated August 18 2023 - 6:06pm, first published 5:30pm
Ex-Raiders halfback Brad Schneider is looking for a new home after Hull KR decided against signing him for next season. Picture Getty Images
Former Canberra Raiders halfback Brad Schneider could end up at reigning NRL premier Penrith next year after a short stint with Hull KR.

