Canberra United coach Njegosh Popovich has moved to shore up the side's defence ahead of the upcoming A-League Women's season.
The club has signed experienced American defender Cannon Clough in a bid to establish a formidable backline.
The Canberra United defensive unit has been decimated in the off-season, with Ellie Brush retiring, Grace Maher signing with Western United and Kennedy Faulknor departing the club.
Clough's arrival marks a key pillar in the rebuilt side and she will play alongside Sasha Grove and Hayley Taylor-Young.
"Cannon is a very experienced player who will add a degree of flexibility to our options with the ability to play centrally or out wide, and possess an astute football brain, great technique and is a good communicator," Popovich said.
"Most importantly, as with all of our signings, Cannon will fit in really well into our group dynamic, understanding the culture of our club, and the league as a whole having made close to twenty appearances in the competition."
The 27-year-old has travelled on a unique journey to Canberra, having grown up in Charlotte, North Carolina before attending famed college University of North Carolina.
A stint as a coach followed and Clough eventually made her way to Australia in 2019. The defender initially toiled away with Queensland NPL club Lions FC, where she caught the eye of the Brisbane Roar and made her A-League debut in 2021.
Clough signed with the Newcastle Jets last year and will now wear Canberra United's lime green this summer.
"Canberra United is a big club in A-League terms, have a great reputation for playing good football, and for developing players, and I have heard good things about the city and what it has to offer," Clough said.
"I am pleased to be able to sign for the club and am grateful to Njegosh and his coaching staff for giving me the chance to show the Canberra faithful what I can offer."
