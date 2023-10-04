Canberra's top cop has urged a "broader conversation" about the issue of mental health patients being released back into the community after last month's alleged stabbing incident at the Australian National University in which Alex Ophel allegedly attacked students.
Chief Police Officer Neil Gaughan indicated that there was too much emphasis placed on the individual privacy of patients and was uncertain "whether that balance was right" in regard to community safety.
Ophel was walking unescorted from the Gawanggal Mental Health Unit, in Bruce, on Monday, September 18, when he allegedly armed himself with a frypan and a knife and made his way onto the grounds of the ANU.
Once on the campus he allegedly injured four people, stabbing two 20-year-old female students, one critically.
After intensive care treatment, both have now been released from hospital but the mother of one of the victims, Fiona Coffey, said that her daughter Ilysha Perry will have serious long-term issues and "may never be the same".
Mental Health Minister Emma Davidson has defended the leave practices of ACT mental health facilities.
The stabbing incident sparked widespread community outrage and speaking on ABC radio on Wednesday, Deputy Commissioner Gaughan argued that "we probably get back to more the middle ground [on the release issue]".
The ACT government has not been forthcoming around the conditions of Ophel's release from the secure facility. He had previously been a patient at the high security Dhulwa mental health facility on Mugga Way, which provides around-the-clock care for adults with complex mental needs.
Alex Leonard Ophel, 24, has been charged with two accounts of attempted murder over the ANU incident.
Deputy Commissioner Gaughan expressed his concern for public safety in these type of situations. He said that Ophel was "already on the grounds of the ANU when the call [to police] was made".
"Obviously what we're trying to do with people with mental health issues is get them back into the community so they can actually contribute to the community; we shouldn't lock them up and throw away the key.
"But by the same token we need to ensure public safety is looked after here."
ANU chancellor Julie Bishop and university security staff expressed anger at the events that unfolded, wishing they had more warning before the alleged attack.
The ACT government has called for a review, which CPO Gaughan supports, with Attorney-General Shane Rattenbury stating that the ACT Health was "keen to know why this individual was able to make their way to the ANU campus, the decisions that led up to that point and consider whether the safety provisions that were in place around this individual were met".
Deputy Commissioner Gaughan said that there was a need to find a "middle ground".
"I think at the moment we probably place too much focus on the privacy of the individual patient ... Does the individual privacy outweigh the safety of the whole community? I would argue that it probably doesn't," he said.
"This is a really isolated incident.
"Whilst we need to look at the potential systemic issues and how this thing transpired overall, let's not get too wound up about it; it's pretty isolated."
