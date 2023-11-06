You can only wonder what was going through Blake Macdonald's mind when he whipped around to see Moises Henriques' piercing stare.
Henriques had clobbered a ball straight back down the ground - only for it to ricochet off Macdonald's helmet and into the waiting hands of Western Australia fielder Hamish McKenzie.
All Macdonald could do was offer a sheepish apology to the NSW captain, who then looked around in disbelief after copping one of the unluckiest dismissals you will see all season.
On your bike, Moises.
Macdonald followed Henriques into the Cricket Central change rooms a little while later - but only after scoring 81 in a man of the match performance to set up a shock win for NSW on Saturday.
The Canberra product certainly made the most of his one-day debut for NSW - with a moment that went viral and an ultimately match-winning innings.
The 25-year-old admits there were times he wondered if it would ever come, with the son of former Comet Darryle Macdonald chipping away at second XI level for years before earning a Sheffield Shield debut earlier this year.
"To be honest, when you've been sticking at it for a number of years, you kind of start to doubt yourself," Macdonald said.
"It was probably only late last season where I started to get a bit of confidence and thought I really could do it at this level.
"That was off the back of some runs in grade cricket and second XI and then getting my chance. I guess it's one for persistence.
"I've come through Canberra and played in the second XI down there for many years as that was combined with NSW as well.
"I started playing club cricket up here with St George for about six or seven years now, making the trip up the highway.
"A couple of injuries along the way and sticking at it, some runs in grade cricket and second XI, and it's got me to this level which is really pleasing.
"It took a little bit longer than it does for other guys but I think it's stood me well and I'm ready to go."
Meanwhile, ACT Meteors skipper Katie Mack has rocketed to the top of the WBBL's leading run scorers list with another player of the match performance.
The Adelaide Strikers opener peeled off back-to-back half-centuries in Perth to take her tally to 292 for the tournament, surpassing Grace Harris on her way to top spot.
Mack blasted 71 from 52 balls - two days after scoring 50 against the Sydney Sixers - to set the Strikers on course for a thrilling win over Perth on Sunday.
Ladder-leading Adelaide left it until the last ball to claim a six-wicket win, with Danielle Gibson finding a boundary on the final delivery.
"I think that's what has helped me so much, having the freedom to go out there and just hit the ball knowing I have 10 other batters that can do a job as well," Mack said.
"There's a nice confidence within the team which I think is super important when it comes to these games.
"It is very tight. There's some good competition this year, and I like to think if we can get a win on each team, then we're in a pretty good space. To get the first win on them, it takes a little bit of pressure off the next time we [play] them."
