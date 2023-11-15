The Canberra Times
Wednesday, 15 November 2023
Home/News/ACT Politics

Another person contacts Greens over Davis behaviour, Shane Rattenbury says

Jasper Lindell
By Jasper Lindell
Updated November 15 2023 - 2:52pm, first published 2:41pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Greens leader Shane Rattenbury says another person has contacted the party wanting to share information about the conduct of former member Johnathan Davis.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jasper Lindell

Jasper Lindell

Assembly Reporter

Jasper Lindell joined The Canberra Times in 2018. He is a Legislative Assembly reporter, covering ACT politics and government. He also writes about development, transport, heritage, local history, literature and the arts, as well as contributing to the Times' Panorama magazine. He was previously a Sunday Canberra Times reporter.

More from ACT Politics
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.