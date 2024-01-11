Surely we shouldn't have a country where farmers are so afraid of supermarkets

Anyhow, a quick scan of the submissions to the ACTU Fels inquiry will tell you that we need more competition for our supermarket dollar. For years - and years - I spent fifty bucks a pop on dishwasher tablets. Name brand. Huge cost per dishwasher tablet. Turns out it wasn't that good anyhow. I'm now buying a no-name brand from one of those supermarket disruptors and what I've saved in a month of dishwashering, I have now spent on Lego, buying identical Spiderman sets for two of my grandchildren. That set is about ten bucks more expensive than it was at the same time last year. The third grandchild is getting a hand-me-down learn-to-walk trolley currently costing 10 per cent more than it did exactly two years ago so I went for recycle rather than buy more. The cheap dishwasher tablets are cheaper than any brand sold at my local supermarket and according to my consumer bible, Choice, far far better.