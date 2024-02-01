The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra
Opinion

The story that stops all Australians in their tracks just did it again

Jenna Price
By Jenna Price
Updated February 1 2024 - 3:23pm, first published 1:25pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

It's the story that stops all Australians in their tracks. What happened in the early hours of March 23, 2019?

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jenna Price

Jenna Price

Jenna Price is a Canberra Times columnist and a visiting fellow at the Australian National University.

More from Canberra

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.