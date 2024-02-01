The story that stops all Australians in their tracks just did it again

Any journalist or columnist, anyone who writes for public consumption, loves to bring it to you first. That is completely normal. It's one of the reasons journalists loathe politicians who indulge in drops, the practice of singling out one outlet to give what should be public information, available to all at the same time. A few of our current mob are completely awful about this and have press secretaries who behave with cavalier disregard for the public interest. It's a gift for their favourites, a calculated marketing message.