'I know how important it is': Ricky confronts Raiders' round one dilemma

Canberra Raiders coach Ricky Stuart said this pre-season has been the toughest he's experienced in recent memory, but there's a green-tinted silver lining.
A number of key positions are up for grabs ahead of Canberra's NRL season-opener against Newcastle on Thursday night, with suspensions to forward Corey Horsburgh and outside back Seb Kris further opening up opportunities for players pushing for selection.
It makes for some difficult decisions come Tuesday afternoon when Stuart officially names his 17 headed to the Hunter.
"It has been [the hardest pre-season I've ever had]," the coach told The Canberra Times.
"I know how important it is to each person to play NRL and for those that won't be in the first 17, there'll be a number that will keep applying the pressure and play at some stage."
Stuart did not want to reveal his game plan for Newcastle, let alone whether Kaeo Weekes or Ethan Strange had won the No.6 jersey alongside experienced halfback Jamal Fogarty.
Further mystery surrounds who will play fullback after the three-way pre-season battle between Jordan Rapana, Chevy Stewart and Albert Hopoate.
However, Stuart commended the attitude of the whole squad, from the new faces, to the young guns and the team leaders, and was confident the Green Machine are ready for a big 2024 campaign.
"It's been the best squad I've ever had in regards to the depth of talent we have," Stuart said.
"Now it's a matter of transitioning that to playing. This is where it shows who really has gone to another level.
"Both Ethan and Kaeo are NRL players and both will be in the 17 together at some stage - whether in the halves or on the bench - they're very talented individuals and it gives our squad a whole different dynamic.
"The competition in pre-season has made for a high quality of training because it increases performance as an individual and a group.
"And the senior guys have really applied themselves to being fit, fast and strong. It's been a credit to them for leading the charge and driving high standards."
NRL round 1: Newcastle Knights v Canberra Raiders, Thursday 8pm at Newcastle.
