The clear signs Raiders are out to prove doubters wrong

It's the sign of the Canberra Raiders' siege mentality.
While the rest of the NRL world was surprised by the Green Machine's round-one "upset" of Newcastle, Raiders coach Ricky Stuart says there was no such surprise within their camp.
The Raiders showed they clearly couldn't care less what anyone thought with a sign they hung in their sheds for the Knights win: "F--- em", it read.
But Stuart's consigned that win to the past, with his focus now squarely on the Wests Tigers at Canberra Stadium on Saturday.
The Raiders coach hoped for a big crowd of 17,000-18,000 for their opening home game of the season, with The Canberra Times revealing early ticket sales were tracking towards at least 16,000 coming through the gates.
A crowd of 16,000 would be their biggest first home crowd since 2002 and if Stuart got his wish of 18,000 then it would be the biggest since 1999 when 20,122 turned up for their round-one clash against the Broncos.
It shows the belief the Raiders faithful have in a young Green Machine, with a majority of Raiders fans who did The Canberra Times' survey backing them to win the premiership.
The Raiders go into their first home game off the back of an impressive 28-12 victory over the Knights in Newcastle.
"It wasn't surprising as it was to a lot of people for us to win, we went there very confidently, but now that's well and truly past us," Stuart said on Friday.
"We've got round two - another tough game.
"Early in the season you've got to be good at all the fundamentals of the game and that's what I thought we were good at last week."
Canberra has been bolstered by the inclusion of Sebastian Kris in the centres after the completion of his five-game suspension.
In a sign of the competition for spots in the Raiders team, his return led to Nick Cotric being named 18th man with Albert Hopoate preferred on the wing.
It'll see good mates Kris and winger Xavier Savage team up on the left edge to form a potentially deadly combination as two of the quickest players in the Raiders side.
Stuart said it was up to the pair to decide just how dangerous an attacking threat the duo could be.
"That's up to those two to show us now," he said.
"They're great mates. They've got a great relationship both those boys and it's up to those two now to show I've made the right decision by putting them straight in."
Despite starting the season suspended, Kris has been a noticeably calm and relaxed figure coming into his fifth NRL campaign.
He's got 65 NRL games under his belt and has returned to his preferred role in the centres after spending most of last year at fullback.
Stuart said the 24-year-old's settled life was a big factor in his development.
"Sebby's really matured over the last 18 months to two years," he said.
"He's really settled with his partner Maddy [Bartlett]. She's enjoying her football with our girls team.
"He offers a lot in meetings, he's got a good voice, he knows his footy and he contributes really highly at training and he lives to high standards.
"That shows on the field and now it's his turn to perform."
NRL ROUND TWO
Saturday: Canberra Raiders v Wests Tigers at Canberra Stadium, 3pm.
Raiders squad: 1. Jordan Rapana, 2. Albert Hopoate, 3. Matt Timoko, 4. Sebastian Kris, 5. Xavier Savage, 6. Ethan Strange, 7. Jamal Fogarty, 8. Josh Papali'i, 9. Danny Levi, 10. Joe Tapine (c), 11. Hudson Young, 12. Zac Hosking, 13. Morgan Smithies. Interchange: 14. Tom Starling, 15. Emre Guler, 16. Ata Mariota, 17. Pasami Saulo. Reserves: 18. Nick Cotric, 19. Kaeo Weekes, 20. Simi Sasagi, 21. Zac Woolford, 22. Trey Mooney.
Tigers squad: 1. Jahream Bula, 2. Charlie Staines, 3. Starford To'a, 4. Solomona Faataape, 5. Junior Tupou, 6. Lachlan Galvin, 7. Jayden Sullivan, 8. Stefano Utoikamanu, 9. Apisai Koroisau, 10. David Klemmer, 11. Isaiah Papali'i, 12. John Bateman, 13. Alex Seyfarth. Interchange: 14. Aidan Sezer, 15. Fonua Pole, 16. Alex Twal, 17. Samuela Fainu. Reserves: 18. Asu Kepaoa, 19. Tallyn Da Silva, 20. Justin Matamua, 21. Alexander Lobb, 22. Jake Simpkin.
