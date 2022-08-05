Cameron Hill will end Canberra's absence from an Australian motor sport icon when he makes his Bathurst 1000 debut this year.
Hill announced on Friday night he will be joining Supercar driver Chris Pither for the race as he continues his impressive career progression.
The 25-year-old will be the first Canberra driver in the V8s marquee event in almost 20 years, following on from Dale Brede and motor sport legends Neal and Rick Bates who all raced in the early 2000s.
Hill is the reigning Porsche Carrera Cup champion and won the Bathurst six-hour event this year. He has been eyeing off a Supercar seat for the past few years.
He is racing in the Super2 series this year and is second ahead of races at Sandown, but already has his eyes set on the weekend of October 6-9.
"It's a dream come true. I'm still a bit lost for words actually ... this will be my first main-game race, and what a better way to make my debut," an elated Hill said.
"As a kid, this is the one you grow up watching and you see all of your heroes there. You don't think that one day you'll get to do it.
"But it's going to be pretty amazing to pull on the suit and get stuck in."
Pither said he was looking forward to sharing the car with the up-and-coming Hill.
"It's very hard to get your first opportunity in the Supercars Championship," Pither said.
"Cam's been going well in Super2, this year, so he deserves the opportunity. Racing in the Bathurst 1000 for the first time is a special experience, I look forward to sharing with him. I know he'll do a great job."
Hill and Pither will team up for a test day at the Queensland Raceway next week to start their preparations for Bathurst.
"This is what I've been working towards the last five years or so, it's all been aimed at trying to make this happen," Hill said.
"I hope that I can soak in the experience, learn what I can and then put it to good use in the future. Hopefully I can get myself another invitation in the future."
I started in journalism because I loved sport and wanted to write about something of deep interest to me. As sports editor that has developed into a passion for breaking news, holding people accountable and being an honest voice in the sport community. Email: chris.dutton@canberratimes.com.au
