The NRL is still weighing up what action it will take against Ricky Stuart as calls grow louder for the Canberra Raiders coach to be suspended for at least a week.
The Canberra Raiders addressed the comments for the first time on Monday. Chief executive Don Furner said the club would accept any penalty imposed.
Stuart spoke to the NRL Integrity Unit on Monday morning about the circumstances surrounding his outburst on Saturday night, which led to him labelling Penrith's Jaeman Salmon a "weak-gutted dog".
He had already publicly apologised on Sunday, but the NRL has already started its investigation and the mea culpa may not save Stuart from a severe slap down.
"As a club we do not condone the comments made by Ricky in Saturday night's press conference and we are currently in dialogue with the NRL and cooperating with all their inquiries. We will accept their findings and any sanctions they hand down," Furner said.
"Being a head coach is a high-pressure job and comes with intense scrutiny from fans, media, and public and we understand emotion is high following a match.
"However, as a club we acknowledge that coaches also have a responsibility to ensure they conduct themselves professionally when making public comment."
"Ricky has already publicly apologised for his actions on Saturday night, and we will continue to support him both professionally and personally."
Stuart has been fined more than $100,000 throughout his coaching career, with the bulk of that attributed to post-match comments about refereeing decisions or incidents in a game.
The nature of Stuart's attack on Salmon will make it difficult for the NRL to decide on a punishment given the history between the pair.
Stuart's anger towards Salmon stems from an incident between the Penrith player and Stuart's son more than a decade ago.
Many have sympathised with Stuart's paternal instincts, but condemned his brutal and public takedown of an NRL rival.
The integrity unit may find Stuart has brought the game into disrepute and take action based on that.
But determining that punishment to be a fine, a coaching ban or something else will be the difficult element of the process.
Players have been told not to comment, while Salmon was given a chance to defend himself at Canberra Stadium before Panthers officials stepped in to stop him from speaking publicly.
Stuart's jaw-dropping post-match press conference was in reaction to Salmon's lash-out kick below the belt on Raiders hooker Tom Starling, and the coach's comments quickly attracted widespread criticism from the rugby league community, as well as Salmon's own family.
"We are calling on the NRL to take action as we believe Jaeman has been wronged in this situation," Salmon's parents said in a statement. "We will follow the correct procedures and let the NRL complete a thorough investigation."
A "truly sorry" Stuart backed down on Sunday morning, explaining that he "was was speaking as a father and not as a football coach", referencing a "history" between Salmon and his family as the source of his "emotions" getting the better of him.
The tension between Stuart and Salmon stems from a confrontation during a junior rugby league game where the coach's son and Salmon were under-12s teammates in Sydney.
Specific details are not known on what exactly that confrontation was about, but it is reported that it had Stuart and Salmon's father in a heated exchange as the Raiders coach's son was in tears.
A statement on the Panthers' website on Sunday formally addressed the controversy as reports claim the club are exploring their options to purse legal action over Stuart's spray.
"With respect to the comments made post-game Saturday night, the club is monitoring the situation," the statement read. "Salmon's wellbeing is the club's priority, and Panthers is ensuring he is supported at this time."
Salmon meanwhile accepted an early plea for a grade one contrary conduct charge for the groin-kick on Starling which sparked Stuart's reaction, copping a $1000 fine for the incident. He will be free to face the Storm on Thursday.
After the Canberra game, Salmon was sought for comment about Stuart's press conference before the Panthers left the ground, but the team denied the request on the night.
"Where Salmon kicked Tommy - it ain't on," Stuart said of the incident between Salmon and Starling.
"I've had history with that kid. I know that kid very well. He was a weak-gutted dog as a kid and he hasn't changed now.
"He's a weak-gutted dog person now."
Stuart released a statement to media in the morning apologising and conceding his emotions got the better of him.
"I regret saying what I did on that platform after the game," Stuart said. "I was speaking as a father and not as a football coach.
"My reaction was to a family situation that I thought I had dealt with, clearly I haven't. I allowed my emotions to get the better of me and for that I am very sorry.
"There is a history between Jaeman Salmon and my family that I will not go into. I should not have brought it up after the game, but it just got the better of me.
"I am truly sorry that I have caused my family and the game unwarranted attention."
The Raiders will hope to put the matter to bed and re-focus on their next game on Sunday afternoon in Canberra against the Dragons, as they fight to keep their finals hopes alive with wins needed in the four remaining games of the regular season.
I started in journalism because I loved sport and wanted to write about something of deep interest to me. As sports editor that has developed into a passion for breaking news, holding people accountable and being an honest voice in the sport community. Email: chris.dutton@canberratimes.com.au
Melanie Dinjaski is an experienced sports journalist at the Canberra Times with a genuine love of all sports. She's covered every code from NRL to NFL, and has experience in print, digital, podcasting, TV and video journalism, having spent time working in newsrooms at Nine, Fox Sports and Seven before moving to the capital. Melanie aims to bring Canberrans all the sports news they need to know - have a story worth sharing? Get in touch!
