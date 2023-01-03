The Canberra Times
Home/News/Federal Politics

Advance Australia splashes $2.6m on unsuccessful conservative campaigns

Sarah Basford Canales
By Sarah Basford Canales
January 4 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
An Advance Australia corflute depicting then-Senate candidate David Pocock as an undercover member of The Greens. Picture by Elesa Kurtz

Advance Australia spent more than $2.5 million on its campaigns in the year leading up to the federal election despite failing in its bid to keep key seats under conservative rule.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sarah Basford Canales

Sarah Basford Canales

Canberra Times journalist

I'm a federal politics and public sector reporter with an interest in national security, integrity and regulation. Contact me with general tips and thoughts at sarah.basfordcanales@canberratimes.com.au or confidential tips to sbasfordcanales@protonmail.com.

More from Federal Politics
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.