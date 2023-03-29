The ACT Brumbies are confident the success of their historic DNA jersey will help lay the foundation for renewed ties with the community in Canberra and beyond.
The team will create history when they run out in alternate playing strips for Saturday's clash with the NSW Waratahs.
The players will wear the club's DNA jersey, a concept four years in the making.
Three jumpers have been made representing the regions that make up the ACT and Southern Rugby Union; the ACT, Southern Inland and Monaro & South Coast.
The jerseys display logos from clubs and schools in each of the zones and serve to highlight the Brumbies' commitment to grassroots rugby and establishing long-term connections with players and fans at every level.
"The DNA jersey's been something that's been in the works for a few years now," Brumbies head of commercial Gavin Hunt said. "We were speaking about it prior to COVID but that derailed it. With COVID moving to a new phase it allowed us to get back out in the community, as you've seen with the team this year.
"A key priority for us over the coming years is to reconnect with the community in a meaningful way. The rugby community is our DNA and that's part of our thought process. What formed the Brumbies originally was the ACT and its clubs, now it's the surrounding regions as well, Southern Inland, South Coast and Monaro."
Given players will each be wearing different jumpers, the franchise had to receive special permission from Rugby Australia to wear them in Saturday's match. The governing body quickly threw its support behind the concept and recognised the importance of the jumpers for the Brumbies community.
The DNA jersey is the latest step in efforts to reconnect with the community and rebuild the supporter base.
Crowds have steadily declined in recent years and coach Stephen Larkham has made it a key focus to grow the team's status within the ACT since his return to the club in the off-season.
The Super Rugby squad has trained at schools across Canberra and participated in a number of community engagement events throughout the past few months.
The Brumbies ventured to the Riverina in the pre-season to connect with a generation of new fans.
The men's and women's teams will be at Garema Place on Friday afternoon to interact with fans and promote Saturday's showdown with the Waratahs.
The DNA jersey has been a runaway success and they quickly became the most popular jumper the club has sold in the past five years.
Clubs and schools have benefited from the program and received a portion of the revenue from each jumper sold by their organisation.
Brumbies officials are optimistic the interest will translate to a big turnout for the double-header at Canberra Stadium on Saturday.
The matches will likely be played in front of the largest crowd since COVID, with hopes sunny weather and a big on-the-day turnout could see the figure surpass the 12,112 that watched ACT defeat the Waratahs in 2019.
The success of the DNA jersey has officials considering their options for future iterations and the club has committed to holding more community events this season and in coming years.
While pleased with the response from supporters, Hunt said there is still plenty of work to be done.
"It's a positive step but it's not the end goal," Hunt said. "It's a positive step towards our re-connection with the clubs. That's something we'll continue to work on over several years, I don't think it ever stops.
"It will continue to be a focus for us and we'll make sure it is a constant, not just something we do every now and then. The challenge for us as an organisation is to continue to do more to try and get that connection with the broader community and the rugby community."
Sports reporter at the Canberra Times
