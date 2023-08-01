A court has dropped a speeding fine copped by a motorcycle rider taking part in a 2000-strong police charity convoy through Civic.
Antonino Giulio Virili, 71, flew from Queensland to "make a statement" and fight the fine he received during the annual Wall to Wall Ride for Remembrance in Canberra on September 12, 2022.
"It's a matter of principle," he told The Canberra Times after his hearing on Monday.
A speed camera on the Northbourne Avenue and London Circuit intersection caught the Surfers Paradise resident riding at 55kmh in a 40kmh zone.
The Civic speed limits introduced in 2021 controversially collected nearly $40 million in fine revenue in less than two years of being operational.
While the ACT Magistrates Court found Mr Virili had committed the speeding offence, magistrate Ian Temby exercised his discretion not to record a conviction or impose the $320 fine.
The man travelled two nights in 2022 to attend his fourth Wall to Wall Ride for Remembrance event, which is made up of riders from all around the country and raises money for the families of fallen police officers.
Mr Virili told the court he had been following police and event instructions to keep up and not "lag behind" in the convoy, which travelled from Exhibition Park in Canberra to the National Police Memorial.
"Any reasonable person would assume it was the responsibility of the police force controlling and hosting this event that they should have disabled speed cameras," he said.
"Or made it very clear normal traffic conditions applied down Northbourne and that the speed limit had changed since COVID."
Event information stated the average speed of the convoy, led by uniform police, would be set between 35-40kmh.
However, Mr Virili said riders were not aware usual traffic conditions applied with the thoroughfare at least partially closed due to amber flashing traffic lights and the inside lane dedicated to riders in formation.
The man said four of his group of six riders received speeding fines, with none thinking about cameras being active.
"We were too busy trying to make sure we were riding safely and competently," Mr Virili said in court.
The group will not be returning for this year's event as a result.
The court accepted an "elastic band" effect could be created in a large convoy like the one in question with members needing to slow down or speed up to maintain formation.
Prosecutor Alexandra Back said the mistake was not reasonable given the presence of speed limit signage, the road remained in part open to the public and there was no evidence riders were told traffic conditions didn't apply.
Ms Back did not make any submissions against a non-conviction decision.
Mr Virili said after his hearing he hoped to see police and Access Canberra get "in sync" and implement a proper traffic management plan for future rides "to avoid such issues".
The retiree estimated travelling down to the ACT and paying for two nights of accommodation would end up costing him more than three times the initial price of the fine.
Tim is a journalist with the Canberra Times covering the ACT courts. He came to the nation's capital via the Daily Advertiser in Wagga. Contact: tim.piccione@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
