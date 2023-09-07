The youthful rebuild of Canberra United has continued with the Junior Matildas talent Mary Stanic-Floody signing with the club for the upcoming A-League Women's season.
The 17-year-old is the latest teenage star to join the team for the campaign and will line up alongside Tegan Bertolissio and New Zealand prodigy Ruby Nathan.
Even with 35-year-old duo Michelle Heyman and Chilean Maria Rojas in the squad, the average age of the team remains less than 20.
Stanic-Floody has featured in 14 A-League games for Sydney FC and knows what it takes to claim silverware after the side finished on top of the table last season.
MORE CANBERRA SPORT:
While the trip to Canberra was a daunting experience last season, the midfielder is looking forward to having the fans at McKellar Park behind her.
"As a young footballer I am constantly learning, and I feel that Canberra is the best place for me to take that next step in my career," Stanic-Floody said.
"The club has a wonderful history of promoting young players and giving them the chance, and I am aiming to take mine once it comes.
"I have had experience of playing at McKellar Park in the blue of Sydney FC last season, and the atmosphere was superb. I can't wait to pull on the green shirt in front of those supporters and have their backing and I am grateful for the opportunity to do so."
Stanic-Floody is the latest piece in the puzzle as coach Njegosh Popovich builds his roster for the upcoming campaign.
The side commenced pre-season training this week and will play a friendly against Western Sydney on September 23. United will kick off it's season in Adelaide on October 15.
"As a Young Matildas international, Mary is definitely one for future, as well as the here and now," Popovich said.
"She has exceptional control, a tough streak which is vital for someone playing in that role, as well as an industry and graft that stands her above many of her peers.
"I have no doubt that our supporters will enjoy watching her all-action performances and that she will be valuable addition to the playing group."
Meanwhile, Canberra United goalkeeper Chloe Lincoln was named in the Australian Under 23 team for a training camp in Europe and two friendlies against AC Milan and the Scottish Under 23 side.
Fellow goalkeeper and Canberra United Academy star Georgia Ritchie was selected in the Junior Matildas squad for the next round of qualifying for the Under 17 Asian Cup.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.