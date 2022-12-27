"It's a challenge to make sure it continues," Larkham said. "They've had success in the way they've played in the past. Since coming in I've tweaked a few things but we've kept a lot of continuity. We've got the same coaches with Rod (Seib), Laurie (Fisher) and Dan (Palmer) and we've kept a lot of continuity with the style of play and we want to take that into next year.