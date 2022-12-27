The Canberra Times
Home/News/Canberra Times app browse extra

ACT Brumbies year in review: Pain of 2022 Super Rugby exit driving squad as Stephen Larkham takes charge

Cameron Mee
By Cameron Mee
December 28 2022 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Departing Brumbies prop Scott Sio reacts after the side's Super Rugby semi-final defeat in June. Picture Getty Images

Stephen Larkham hasn't started to feel the pressure. Yet.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cameron Mee

Cameron Mee

Sports Journalist

Sports reporter at the Canberra Times

Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.