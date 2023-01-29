With graduate programs beginning across Canberra's private and public sectors, it is that time of year again when a sea of fresh faces flood into the capital.
Welcome, fellow kids.
By now you have been gently bullied by friends and family about your choice to move to the sleepy "bush capital".
The first step in becoming a Canberran is to frantically point out all the many things there are to do, and luckily for you, we've already compiled that list.
Read on for your survival guide, or reach us with tips here.
Canberrans are as reverent about the morning coffee ritual as those in any other Australian city.
In the parliamentary triangle, Barton Grocer offers up a caffeine hit, but the cinnamon donuts and ginormous muffins are the real drawcard.
Civic cafe Harvest is swarmed by office workers every morning, but don't be deterred by the line: The spot is known for an efficient turnaround.
Brunch culture is also alive and well; try the Cupping Room in Civic, Penny University in Kingston or Sweet Bones bakeries in Braddon and Scullin.
For visiting parents: try Walter Cafe overlooking Lake Burley Griffin.
Canberra has a rich foodie scene, consider this just an introduction to the many pockets of the city's cuisine.
For the casual bite head to CBD Dumpling House, Kinn Thai in Canberra Centre, or one of Canberra's own burger joints Brodburger or Grease Monkeys.
Next, sample delicious southeast Asian cuisine at Miss Vans in Civic, Asian fusion platters at Akiba or Italian at Chez Frederic in Braddon.
And for fine dining, book yourself in for Monster Kitchen in New Acton, Onzieme in Kingston or Rizla in Braddon.
Start with the institutions: Capital Brewing in Fyshwick for a drop and your first Brodburger or The Kingston Hotel for dinner and drinks.
Ostani, Leyla Bar and Hotel Realm are popular Barton bars on a Friday evening, but generally require booking in advance.
The RUC in Turner is a good option for large groups, while The Jetty is a great outdoor summer option, or for a more boutique feel try Bar Rochford or Dear Prudence in Civic.
In Brindabella Business Park, Hotel Vibe is the spot, if you're in Gungahlin, Casey Jones has your pub feed, and when in Woden try the Alby.
And if you don't drink, look out for non-alcoholic beer Heaps Normal, or Altina's range of non-alcoholic wine, both of which are served in pubs and bars all over Canberra, while Saint Malo in Civic is also a good low or no booze option.
Nightlife
Look, it's not Sydney or Melbourne, but there are places to go.
Canberra's cocktail bars shine: Molly, Bar Rochford or Tipsy Bull and Highball each provide their own take on mixed drinks, whiskies, gin and food. Whether it's a date night, a nice night out with friends or a place to take your parents visiting.
Head to Lonsdale Street for bar hopping, and end the night at Assembly Pub, Hopscotch or Knightsbridge on Mort Street.
Old Canberra Inn in Lyneham is a cosy spot and one of the most beloved pubs in the city, or try Bentspoke Brewing in Braddon.
Canberra is an active city and therein lies the key to making friends.
If you enjoy running, join one of the many training groups about the city.
If you don't enjoy running, best just to pretend that you do, it is the safest way.
Try joining one or the swimming squads at Civic or Woden pools, mountain biking at Mount Stromlo, tennis lessons or pilates classes.
Club Lime is the main gym chain in the territory, and offers group classes, and Urbanrec is a popular social sport league, offering a range of different activities.
I'm the Canberra Times' city reporter, digging into how the capital is developing and the issues affecting residents, businesses and community organisations. Drop me a line at miriam.webber@canberratimes.com.au
Olivia is a reporter for the Canberra Times. She has covered federal politics and public sector, court and crime, local news, arts, education and business. Olivia started as an intern in August 2021 and began her career with the Times after completing her studies in November 2021.
