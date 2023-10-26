Good things come to those who wait, and a longer break between Canberra United's second- and third-round fixtures could help them finally get a win.
The unprecedented 22-game A-League Women season has led to an earlier start to the year than ever before, and an overlap with an extra international window.
The latter forced a fortnight's break between rounds, meaning United won't play Perth Glory until Saturday, November 4.
While the Matildas are playing Olympic qualifiers to sold-out crowds in Australia this week, Young Matildas from Canberra - Sasha Grove and Chloe Lincoln - are currently at a training camp in Melbourne's newly-opened facility that is the home base of the women's national team.
Until Tuesday the pair will get their first taste of state-of-the-art 'Home of the Matildas' before returning to Canberra in peak condition for the lead-up to United's home-opener against Perth.
For the rest of the squad, over the extra week of training between Canberra's 2-1 loss to Melbourne City and their next match, United vice-captain Emma Ilijoski said the focus is to keep up their momentum to notch their first win.
"It's out of the ordinary for us as it's the first time [an early break] is happening, but I guess it comes with the longer season," she said.
"We're taking it as a positive to regroup before going into our first home game.
"We have a couple of players that are away on international duty, which is awesome for them.
"So it's just about keeping sharp and fit after two weeks on the road."
As well as benefiting from the additional rest after back-to-back away games to start the season, the Canberra squad littered with new faces also forged stronger relationships in the last fortnight.
They expect that improved chemistry to translate on the field before long, too.
"There's nothing like an away trip to bond with the team," Ilijoski said.
"We all came back a lot closer, which is great."
United's attack has looked scintillating when in full flight, led by skipper Michelle Heyman and in-form Serbian international Vesna Milivojevic.
However, the team must crack down on their defensive lapses in the opening rounds which has seen them concede three penalties, and six goals total.
At McKellar Park next Saturday United will be desperate to deliver a win for the home fans, in what is predicted to be a record crowd, following a huge membership boost after the Women's World Cup.
Ilijoski said the team made "a lot of improvements" against City, and the group was upbeat about building on that against Glory.
"We still had some really exciting moments in that last game and it's just about being able to capitalise on them," she said.
"So we're going to continue that and put in the full 90-minute performance.
"The younger players have really had to step up and they're only going to get better as the season goes on.
"From what we've seen so far, it's definitely been positive and we have so much room to grow. And that's our theme as a team."
Saturday, November 4: Canberra United v Perth Glory, McKellar Park, 4pm.
