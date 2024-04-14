Lehrmann defamation decision live blog: updates from judgment day

After months of waiting, arguments, submissions, "bombshells", mud-slinging, and a last minute twist, judgment day in the Bruce Lehrmann defamation is finally upon us.
On Monday, the Federal Court's Justice Michael Lee will deliver his decision from 10.15am. It is being aired via a YouTube live stream. You can watch along here.
Mr Lehrmann is suing Network Ten and journalist Lisa Wilkinson for defamation over a 2021 The Project story which aired Brittany Higgins' allegation of being raped inside Parliament House.
He has always denied sexually assaulting his political staffer colleague on the ministerial office couch of Senator Linda Reynolds in the early hours of March 23, 2019.
No findings have been made against him.
