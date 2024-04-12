The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra
In Depth

Everything you need to know ahead of the Lehrmann defamation decision

Tim Piccione
By Tim Piccione
Updated April 12 2024 - 1:31pm, first published 1:06pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

There have been five years, two trials, multiple television interviews, numerous legal settlements, thousands of news stories, and countless twists since an alleged sexual assault inside Parliament House.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tim Piccione

Tim Piccione

Court reporter

Tim is a journalist with the Canberra Times covering the ACT courts. He came to the nation's capital via the Daily Advertiser in Wagga. Contact: tim.piccione@canberratimes.com.au.

More from Canberra

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.