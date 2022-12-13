Kristen Veal will never forget the 1999 WNBL grand final.
Playing for the Australian Institute of Sport at a packed AIS Arena, Veal was named grand final MVP after leading the side to an 88-79 victory over the Perth Breakers.
The atmosphere on that day was unmatched, the Canberra fans cheering their team, the minor premiers, to victory in the decider.
It's an experience a dwindling number of professional athletes can relate to, with the A-League the latest sport to sell the grand final to the highest bidder.
The competition announced a three-year deal reportedly worth more than $15 million to play the men's and women's deciders in Sydney on Monday morning. The backlash was instant and fierce. Soccer fans across the country united in their disapproval of the move.
The decision comes after a cash-strapped Netball Australia opted to sell the Super Netball grand final this season, while the NRL and AFL grand finals have long been held in Sydney and Melbourne, respectively.
Basketball is one of the few remaining sports that rewards the minor premiers with home court advantage in the grand final.
It's a situation Veal, now the Canberra Capitals coach, is determined to see continue well into the future.
"There is nothing like playing a finals game in front of your home crowd and there's nothing like playing a finals game away from your home crowd," Veal said. "One is horrible and challenging, the other one is so special.
"The opportunity to win a championship in your home state and share that with your fans and family, that is really special so I'm glad we're still where we are with that."
The decision to play a grand final at a neutral venue has multiple flow on effects.
Many fans are denied the opportunity to see their team play in a decider. That leads to fears over the viability of ticket sales should fans in the host city show little interest in watching two out-of-town sides play.
Players are left frustrated their efforts throughout the regular season are not rewarded. The benefits of home-field advantage extend beyond the two hours a match is played and the support of the crowd.
There are travel implications and potential disadvantages for a team that finished on top of the table. Such a move also devalues the regular season, with a minor premiership less meaningful when the grand final venue is predetermined.
"You work so hard to win a championship," Veal said. "There's so many variables in place that any advantage you can earn is significantly important. Selling the grand final changes the ball game.
"As athletes and coaches, you work so hard to create an advantage and work against obstacles and anything that goes against you. It's important to reward the teams that have gone the extra mile."
The comments came as Veal continues to integrate new signing Alison Schwagmeyer-Belger into her side.
The Capitals are yet to win a game this season and face another tough test in the form of Lauren Jackson and the Southside Flyers on at the National Convention Centre on Sunday.
Schwagmeyer-Belger only arrived in the country on the weekend and a decision on her status for this weekend is yet to be made.
Even if she doesn't line up against the Flyers, the 32-year-old is looking to make an instant impact on and off the court.
"Just being here for three days, they seem like an inclusive team," Schwagmeyer-Belger said. "The training has been aggressive and I'm excited to add to that."
