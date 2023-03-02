The ACT government has swatted away the latest attack on its commitment to racing despite Mark Parton and industry supporters seizing on what Parton described as an "astounding" social media omission.
The racing industry is gearing up for its biggest week of the year in the capital, with more than 10,000 punters expected to turn up for the two-day Black Opal and Canberra Cup carnival next weekend.
But officials have been nervously looking over their shoulders for the past six months after the Greens called an ACT Chief Minister Andrew Barr to cut all public funding to racing, sparking fears for the industry's long-term future in Canberra.
Barr rejected the attempts of Jo Clay, but the ongoing debate took its toll on industry members and, a week out from their marquee events, the race club-government relationship took another twist.
Barr posted a "what's on in Canberra" events promotional graphic for March on his social media accounts this week.
The digital graphic included Enlighten, the film festival, a pride weekend, the Balloon Spectacular and a beer and cider festival, but omitted the 50th Black Opal anniversary.
Comments highlighted the Black Opal's absence, as well as other events, and the racing carnival was included in the list of scheduled events in the government printed newsletter delivered to residents this week.
Barr's office said the online graphic was not "an exhaustive list of events", pointing to the fact the Canberra Raiders, ACT Brumbies and other sports were also left off.
MORE CANBERRA SPORT
"The Chief Minister's social media post is not an exhaustive list of events in March and did not purport to be so," a government spokeswoman said.
"The racing carnival is highlighted in the 'what's on in March' section in the printed edition of Our Canberra."
It's understood the race club contacted Barr's office to ask why it had been left off the digital promotion, while Liberals gaming and racing spokesperson Parton launched a stinging attack on the government.
The race club is also hopeful members of the government will attend some of the several functions they are hosting next week, but said the final attendee list has not been finalised.
"It is clear, the Chief Minister is beholden to the ACT Greens, and he has no interest in promoting Canberra events that do not suit his world view," Parton said.
Clay has been pressuring Barr to end the funding arrangement with thoroughbred and harness racing, but Barr reaffirmed his commitment to a new five-year, $40 million deal.
The Chief Minister has also said he has no intention of shutting down the industry. However, he said it needed to become more self sustaining by the end of the renewed memorandum of understanding in 2027.
That gave racing officials some comfort as they pursue a plan to redevelop the area surrounding the race track to help fund their future.
But they were on edge again when they were blindsided on Melbourne Cup day - Australian racing's biggest day - by the release of the government's inner north draft development plan.
The plan had two options. One was redeveloping land around the race track for retail and residential. The other was to scrap the race track completely to redevelop the entire site.
The next day, the government said: "the race track will remain at the current site in Lyneham for as long as Canberra Thoroughbred Club wish to stay there."
Whether the tension is real or perceived, the omission this week kept the issue bubbling away below the surface.
Parton has called on the government to put more money back into racing due to revenue generated by the point of consumption tax, and said the lack of acknowledgement of the Black Opal celebration this week was "embarrassing".
"It is astounding [Barr] has decided not to include the Black Opal when promoting Canberra events during March," Parton said.
"This year will see the 50th running of the Black Opal and is likely to bring many people to the ACT.
"I think it is embarrassing the Chief Minister has actively decided not to promote this important Canberra event."
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on The Canberra Times website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. See our moderation policy here.
I started in journalism because I loved sport and wanted to write about something of deep interest to me. As sports editor that has developed into a passion for breaking news, holding people accountable and being an honest voice in the sport community. Email: chris.dutton@canberratimes.com.au
I started in journalism because I loved sport and wanted to write about something of deep interest to me. As sports editor that has developed into a passion for breaking news, holding people accountable and being an honest voice in the sport community. Email: chris.dutton@canberratimes.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.