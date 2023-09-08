Mary Stanic-Floody grew up idolising Michelle Heyman.
Last year, she had the chance to play against her childhood hero. Now they're teammates after the 17-year-old signed with Canberra United for the upcoming A-League Women's season and the youngster can barely contain her excitement.
"Michelle Heyman is an idol to most kids growing up," Stanic-Floody said. "To be a player like Michelle Heyman and to have the recognition she has is something I truly look up to.
"Playing alongside her is such a blessing. Even playing against her, I said 'oh my gosh, I'm playing Michelle Heyman' last year."
Stanic-Floody is the latest teenage star to join coach Njegosh Popovich's squad, moving to Canberra after two seasons with Sydney FC to play alongside Tegan Bertolissio and Ruby Nathan.
At the other end of the spectrum are veterans Michelle Heyman and Maria Rojas.
Heyman is the A-League Women's all-time leading goal scorer and a former Matilda who remains one of the most lethal strikers in the competition.
The pair will act as mentors for the youngsters, with Stanic-Floody determined to learn as much as possible throughout the season.
"I remember [Heyman] putting on the green and gold and was such a great player," Stanic-Floody said. "She would get on the ball and have a shot like no other.
"It was amazing to watch her skill. Her knowledge and experience is something I want to take note of and put that into my game."
Popovich's decision to establish a young core is both an opportunity and a risk.
The coach hopes to establish an entertaining, attacking playing style that takes advantage of his players' youthful exuberance, encouraging them to run free and chase goals.
On the downside, there are fears the youngsters may struggle against seasoned veterans, particularly as the competition expands to 22 rounds this summer. It's a risk Popovich is aware of, but he feels the positives outweigh the negatives.
In the long run, the coach is confident the youngsters will develop into the nucleus of an A-League powerhouse.
Canberra United commenced pre-season training this week as they slowly build towards round one against Adelaide on October 15.
Popovich still has multiple spots to fill and is confident a deal with an international talent is imminent.
The coach is juggling both long-term and short-term goals as he fills out his roster and looks to return to the A-League finals this season.
With so many youngsters in the squad, Popovich is optimistic fresh legs will trump experience.
"Most of the youth players we have are very high-level performers in their athleticism as well as having the skill level," Popovich said.
"We'll still look to play a very attractive brand where we can expose defences using our speed."
