Canberra coach Ricky Stuart has challenged rookie Raiders to rise to the occasion in the NRL opener on Saturday after injuries forced him to call on new faces for a trip to Townsville.
Stuart backed recruit Pasami Saulo to fill Josh Papali'i's role and gave the nod for young forward Ata Mariota to make his "real debut" from the bench for the clash against the North Queensland Cowboys.
The Raiders were dealt a cruel blow on Monday when Papali'i aggravated a calf injury and was ruled out of the trip north despite initially hoping he would be cleared to play.
Stuart says former Newcastle Knight Saulo will jump straight into the No. 8 jersey, hooker Danny Levi has won the battle to be the dummyhalf and Sebastian Kris will get first crack at fullback while Xavier Savage is out.
Mariota is on the bench alongside Emre Guler and Corey Horsburgh to add extra muscle in Papali'i's absence.
"It creates an even bigger challenge [not having Papali'i]," coach Ricky Stuart said.
"But it's a matter of other people doing the job. For Pasami and Ata, they have got an opportunity now so it's about them filling the jumper and making sure they perform.
"It's Ata's second game, but his real debut game because he was dragged up out of second grade late in his first game.
"Then Pasami having this opportunity to debut at his new club is wonderful."
Papali'i had glowing reviews of Saulo in pre-season, telling The Canberra Times the 24-year-old brought some much-needed "mongrel" to their next generation of forwards.
And it will certainly be needed when the Raiders face a fearsome Cowboys pack on Saturday.
"You've got Emre Guler, who has been there for a few years now and is looking really good, Corey Horsburgh, and Pasami as well coming down from Newcastle who adds a bit of mongrel," Papali'i said.
"He carries strong and doesn't take a backward step to anyone."
Tom Starling will rotate with Levi on the interchange, pushing fellow rake Zac Woolford out of the NRL squad, and Corey Harawira-Naera will start at lock.
The Raiders will be without first-choice fullback Savage for the first couple of rounds after he suffered a broken jaw in their Bulldogs trial, which prompted a reshuffle in the backs for this weekend.
Kris has been greenlit to wear the No.1 jersey, with Jordan Rapana on the wing, and Harley Smith-Shields will make his long-awaited return to footy at left-centre.
"He'll do a great job," Stuart said of Kris. "I've got all the faith in the world in him. I know he's really excited about the opportunity of playing at one.
"Harley coming back from that knee injury, that shows where hard work gets you. He's been very resilient and professional towards his rehabilitation.
"This time last year he was looking at his operation, not a round one game, so I'm really pleased for Harley."
Levi arrived in the capital after being released from his Huddersfield contract to return to Australia to be closer to family.
The 112-game NRL veteran was a handy addition to Canberra's hooker depth which was rattled last season when now-Parramatta Eel Josh Hodgson suffered an ACL injury in round one.
In pre-season Levi has impressed Stuart and having worked his way into the starting lineup, it's fulfilled the 26-year-old's goal to get back to the "pinnacle" of rugby league.
"The NRL is the pinnacle and I always wanted to be back here," Levi told The Canberra Times before their season-opener.
"That competitiveness in me wanted to be back and playing at the highest level."
Levi has thrived with the "healthy" competition between he, Starling and Woolford, and is determined to keep his job long-term.
"It makes you want it more and train harder. You always have to perform - one little slip-up can cost you your job," he said.
Levi said his on-field chemistry with halfback Jamal Fogarty and five-eighth Jack Wighton is still a work in progress, but he's confident they will get there, helped by quality forwards to feed.
"We're still building," he said. "I've only had one half with them so far in a trial and at training, so I'm still trying to work on a few things, and build that cohesion, but with more time together it'll get better.
"There's some awesome, quality forwards here, so getting them the ball in the best position, and also still keeping my running game is a focus."
Stuart backed Woolford to embrace the challenge ahead of him with Levi getting called up, urging the trio to keep competing at training.
"It's a lot different to this time last year when we only started with one hooker," Stuart said.
"It's a very important position and I know Zac will be doing everything he possibly can to get his spot back. So it's up to Tommy and Danny to play well to keep theirs."
North Queensland Cowboys v Canberra Raiders in Townsville - Saturday, March 4, 5.30pm
Raiders: 1. Sebastian Kris, 2. Nick Cotric, 3. Matt Timoko, 4. Harley Smith-Shields, 5. Jordan Rapana, 6. Jack Wighton, 7. Jamal Fogarty, 8. Pasami Saulo, 9. Danny Levi, 10. Joe Tapine, 11. Hudson Young, 12. Elliott Whitehead, 13. Corey Harawira-Naera. Interchange: 14. Tom Starling, 15. Ata Mariota, 16. Corey Horsburgh, 17. Emre Guler. Reserves: 18. Albert Hopoate, 19. Matt Frawley, 20. Zac Woolford, 21. Trey Mooney, 22. Peter Hola.
Melanie Dinjaski is an experienced sports journalist at the Canberra Times with a genuine love of all sports. She's covered every code from NRL to NFL, and has experience in print, digital, podcasting, TV and video journalism, having spent time working in newsrooms at Nine, Fox Sports and Seven before moving to the capital. Melanie aims to bring Canberrans all the sports news they need to know - have a story worth sharing? Get in touch!
