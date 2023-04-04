The Canberra Times
New women's cricket pay deal to launch ACT Meteors to highest-paid female athletes in Canberra

By Brielle Sciacca
April 5 2023 - 5:30am
Each ACT Meteors player will earn at least $60,000 for the WNCL season next year. Picture by Sitthixay Ditthavong
The ACT Meteors are set to become the highest-paid female athletes in Canberra after finalising a deal that will see them earn a minimum of $60,000 to play 12 games in a season.

