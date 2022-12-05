This beautiful and unique destination at Regatta Point has been a white elephant in Canberra since Chris can remember. "For the NCA to award the contract to a Sydney operator was in my opinion, risky, but the investment in the architecture made by Grand Pacific Group is impressive and will stand the test of time," he says. "They have spent serious money here and the emphasis is on quality, which they completely nailed when we visited for lunch in just their second week of opening. I asked how could they be getting it so right, so early? The Marion is off to a sensational start. And like Mahony Griffin herself, it looks like they are going to play the long game and make a high-quality, permanent mark on this city."